Tension Escalates in Southern Zone as Fighters Strike Military Post in Muyuka

Tensions have surged once again in the Southern Zone of Southern Cameroons following a reported late-night attack on a military position in Muyuka by Ambazonian fighters.

According to preliminary information gathered from local sources, the assault occurred under the cover of darkness, with residents reporting intense and sustained gunfire that lasted for an extended period. The sound of heavy weapons created panic across nearby communities, forcing many civilians to remain indoors throughout the night.

Early reports suggest that the attack resulted in significant casualties among Cameroonian military forces, with at least four soldiers confirmed dead. However, the exact number of casualties remains unverified as authorities have yet to release an official statement.

Sources indicate that the operation appeared to be coordinated, with fighters targeting the military post in what observers describe as a strategic strike. The incident adds to a growing pattern of confrontations in the region, where clashes between Ambazonian forces and government troops have continued to intensify in recent months.

Local residents in Muyuka and surrounding areas have expressed concern over the escalating violence, highlighting the increasing risks faced by civilians caught in the crossfire. Movement has reportedly been limited in the area following the incident, with fears of possible retaliatory operations by government forces.

As of now, both sides have remained largely silent, and independent verification of the full scale of the attack is still ongoing. Observers warn that such incidents could further deepen instability in the region if tensions are not de-escalated.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.