Tension gripped the Ambazonian capital of Buea early Monday morning after armed Ambazonian Restoration Forces launched an operation across parts of the city, firing multiple gunshots in what residents described as an attempt to reinforce the ongoing ghost town observed across Ground Zero.

The incident reportedly unfolded around 6:30 am on Monday, May 11, as heavy gunfire echoed through several neighbourhoods in Buea, forcing frightened civilians indoors and disrupting the few movements already visible within the town.

According to information gathered by BaretaNews from local residents, the armed fighters were first spotted around the WDC neighbourhood after allegedly entering Buea through Mile 16. Residents said sustained gunfire was heard near the hotel area before the fighters disappeared briefly from sight.

“They seemed to have arrived through Mile 16,” one resident disclosed to BaretaNews. “We heard several shots around WDC before everything went silent for some minutes.”

Moments later, fresh gunfire erupted around Chief Street in Molyko, sending panic across the university neighbourhood. Sources told BaretaNews that the fighters likely advanced through Mile 17 into Bomaka before using interior shortcuts leading directly into Chief Street.

While the operation was ongoing at Chief Street, eyewitnesses revealed that a civilian who allegedly attempted to flee upon seeing the armed men was shot dead on the spot. Another civilian was reportedly shot in the leg during the confusion. His present medical condition remains unclear as of press time.

The operation equally targeted commercial movement within the town. Several taxis already circulating in parts of Molyko reportedly came under sporadic gunfire, forcing drivers and passengers to abandon movement immediately.

In many parts of Ambazonia, ghost towns have become a regular feature, especially in the Northern and Southern Zones, despite continuous attempts by the colonial administration in Yaoundé to normalise activities in the territory.

As of the time of filing this report, colonial defence forces had intensified movements across Buea and surrounding neighbourhoods amid fears of further confrontations.