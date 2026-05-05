Anglophones Cannot Continue to Be Ignored – SOCADEL Appointments Spark Renewed Debate on Inclusion

By Andre Momo for BaretaNews

The recent presidential decree restructuring Cameroon’s electricity sector and creating SOCADEL continues to generate strong reactions, particularly over the composition of its Board of Directors—where no Anglophone appears to have been appointed.

Human rights lawyer and activist Nkongho Felix Agbor has openly criticised the move, describing it as emblematic of a deeper, systemic exclusion of Anglophones from key national institutions.

A Familiar Pattern of Exclusion

For many observers, this development is not an isolated incident but part of a recurring pattern. Cameroon’s historical identity—built on the union of former British Southern Cameroons and French Cameroun—suggests a bi-cultural state that should reflect balance at the highest levels of governance.

Yet, critics argue that reality increasingly points in a different direction.

“There is no sign of any federal approach to Cameroon’s governance,” one analyst noted in reaction to the appointments. “It increasingly appears that power is centralised with little regard for the country’s dual heritage.”

Concerns Over Assimilation

The absence of Anglophones from the SOCADEL board has reignited long-standing fears within the Anglophone community—particularly around cultural and political assimilation.

Some commentators have gone further, expressing the belief that the current administration under Paul Biya is deliberately steering the country away from its federal foundations.

“I think Biya is bent on assimilating Anglophones by all means before his death,” a view circulating among critics suggests—highlighting the level of mistrust and frustration that continues to shape public discourse.

While such statements remain contentious, they underscore the depth of concern felt by many Anglophones regarding their place within the national framework.

Silence and Leadership Questions

Agbor Balla also raised concerns about what he described as the silence of Anglophone leaders in the face of such developments. He questioned the absence of strong reactions from political representatives, traditional authorities, and senior government officials, including the Prime Minister.

“Silence in the face of such imbalance is not neutrality—it is complicity,” he warned, calling for a more assertive and responsible leadership that reflects the concerns of the people.

Representation Still Matters

Despite arguments that appointees serve the nation as a whole, critics insist that representation remains a crucial component of national unity. The continued absence of Anglophones in strategic institutions risks deepening divisions and reinforcing perceptions of marginalisation.

As Agbor Balla emphasised, “Representation matters. Equity matters. Inclusion matters.”

A Narrow Window for Redress

With the SOCADEL Board expected to appoint its leadership—including a Chair, Director, and Deputy Director—attention is now turning to whether this process can offer an opportunity to correct the imbalance.

Stakeholders are urging those involved to act with fairness and a genuine commitment to national cohesion.

A Growing Sense of Urgency

Across Anglophone communities, the mood is increasingly one of frustration and urgency. Many feel that repeated exclusion from decision-making spaces is no longer acceptable—and that continued silence from leaders only worsens the situation.

This latest episode adds to a broader national conversation about governance, identity, and the future of Cameroon as a unified state.

For many, the message is clear: meaningful inclusion is no longer optional—it is essential.