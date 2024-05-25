Elimination of Colonial Regime Collaborators Sparks New Level of Trust and Belief in Freedom Fighters

By Mbah Godlove

The liberation struggle in Ambazonia has gained renewed momentum following the steady elimination of French Cameroun officials in the territory.

On May 20, a day marking the National Unity celebration by the occupying regime, which locals view as a symbol of conquest and control over Ambazonian resources and people, significant events unfolded in the northern zone. Since 2017, a new generation has risen, challenging the colonial presence and forcing soldiers and administrators to confront life-threatening consequences.

On this day, two regime officials—the mayor of Boyo LGA and the inspector of basic education—were ambushed and killed by freedom fighters while on their way to participate in a disbanded colonial regime event in Boyo. Before his elimination, Mayor Ngong Inocent had openly declared his allegiance to the colonial government in Boyo. However, his fate, akin to that of any collaborator, was inevitable.

Since his death, the morale of Ambazonia fighters has surged, and locals have increasingly come to believe that the freedom fighters are serious when they call for a boycott of colonial events. The fighters’ actions are seen as paving the way for a more formidable resistance against the occupiers.