Ambazonia Vice President Condemns Jakiri Killings and Calls for Mediation

By Andre Momo | BaretaNews

The Vice President of the self-declared Federal Republic of Ambazonia, Dabney Yerima, has condemned reported civilian killings in Jakiri, in Cameroon’s disputed North-West region, and called for renewed international efforts to mediate the ongoing conflict.

In a statement issued on 28 April 2026, Mr Yerima said that at least 15 civilians were killed during an incident at the Fon’s Palace, where people had gathered for a cultural event. The claims have not been independently verified, and the Cameroonian authorities have not yet publicly responded to the allegations.

The statement described the incident as raising “serious questions under international humanitarian law”, particularly concerning the protection of civilians during armed conflict.

Concerns over civilian safety

Mr Yerima said the reported killings highlight what he characterised as a broader pattern of violence affecting civilian areas, including markets and cultural gatherings.

He added that such locations “must never become theatres of violence”, and warned that the situation represents both a humanitarian and moral concern.

The conflict in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions, often referred to as Southern Cameroons by separatists, has been ongoing since 2017, with clashes between government forces and armed separatist groups leading to significant displacement and civilian casualties.

Call for international mediation

In his statement, Mr Yerima reiterated calls for an internationally mediated dialogue, arguing that continued fighting risks worsening civilian suffering.

He referred to previous attempts at negotiation, including discussions reportedly facilitated by Canada, which did not result in a settlement.

According to the statement, a “credible, neutral, and influential international actor” is needed to facilitate talks between the parties.

Appeal to the Vatican

The Ambazonian leadership also appealed to the Vatican to play a more active role in mediation efforts.

Mr Yerima called on Pope Leo XIV to delegate senior officials to support dialogue, citing the Holy See’s “moral authority” as a potential factor in building trust between the sides.

There has been no immediate response from the Vatican regarding this request.

Wider context

The statement also referenced other incidents in several localities, alleging a pattern of violence across the region. These claims remain difficult to independently verify due to limited access to affected areas and restrictions on reporting.

International organisations have previously expressed concern over human rights violations by both government forces and armed groups involved in the conflict.

A call for dialogue

Mr Yerima concluded by urging all parties and the international community to prioritise negotiations over continued conflict, stating that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue.