Activist Sally Ndape has been remanded at the Buea Central Prison following a fresh decision from the Buea Legal Department.

She was detained on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, by the State Counsel of the Court of First Instance in Buea, Justice Achia Nawango Manfred.

Her detention is linked to a case filed by the Cameroon Bar Association.

Ndape is facing multiple charges, including defamation, cybercrime-related offences, usurpation, and fraud.

Court sources indicate that the matter has been fast-tracked, with Sally Ndape expected to appear before the court on Friday, June 12, 2026.

This latest development comes barely weeks after her earlier release in May, when she spent over a week in detention at the South West Gendarmerie Headquarters in Buea over separate complaints.

The case continues to draw public attention in Buea and across social media, where opinions remain divided over the activist’s repeated run-ins with the law and the nature of her online activities.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews