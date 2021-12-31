Connect with us

Colonial Military Atrocity Uncovered: Four Corpses Of Ambazonians Discovered Weeks After Killing
Published

7 days ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Chomba, a village in Mezam County has been grieving following the discovery of four corpses of civilians who were discovered weeks after being whisked off by French Cameroun’s soldiers.

The victims, comprised of a woman and three men had been rounded up in Chomba earlier on December 13, 2021.

For over two weeks, locals have been carrying out a search to know the whereabouts of the four persons, but all their efforts had been in vain.

It was until Wednesday, December 29 that the lifeless bodies of the four victims were found in an uncompleted building in a neighborhood in Chomba.

The discovery left the population in disbelief as they wondered what the innocent victims had done to be brutally murdered in cold blood.

The people of Chomba pushed to the wall; say they are now determined to fight for a free Ambazonia where the sanctity of human life will be respected by all.

