How the Monday Mile 16 Attack Reshapes Security Dynamics Ahead of Colonial Minister’s Visit to Buea

For over eight years, the Ambazonian War of Independence has etched certain traditions deep into the consciousness of the people — and none more symbolic than the Monday Ghost Towns. These weekly shutdowns, observed as acts of civil disobedience, have become a pillar of resistance, reminding both local populations and colonial authorities of the Ambazonian resolve.

However, those who defy these Ghost Town orders — often encouraged or accompanied by colonial soldiers — have increasingly become targets of reprisal. A stark example unfolded this Monday evening in Mile 16, Buea, where freedom fighters launched a surprise assault that jolted both violators and the occupying regime.

According to BARETANEWS field sources, the confrontation on Monday June 30th, 2025 resulted in a fierce gun battle between Ambazonian fighters and colonial soldiers. Two individuals were reportedly killed, and several others sustained injuries. Notably, some of the casualties included so-called “black legs” — locals who assisted the colonial forces in breaking the Ghost Town mandate.

The timing of the attack has forced a major rethink of security deployment in Buea. Just days after the confrontation, hundreds of colonial troops flooded key junctions and public areas of the capital city of Ambazonia. This was in anticipation of a high-profile visit by the Cameroonian Minister of Higher Education, who was scheduled to launch the University Games for the Southwest and Littoral zones on Wednesday.

By Tuesday morning, Buea had transformed into a militarised zone, with checkpoints, patrols, and surveillance choking normal civilian activity. The minister’s visit, originally planned as a celebration of youth and academic sports, instead became a symbol of state paranoia and occupation, overshadowed by the people’s fear and military aggression.

Residents were once again reminded of the brutal repression they have faced since 2016, when Ambazonian lawyers and teachers took to the streets demanding a return to a two-state federation and better conditions. Since then, the regime’s response has been consistent: militarisation, violence, and collective punishment.

The events at Mile 16 underscore a shifting battlefield: Ambazonian fighters are not just reacting; they are reshaping the security landscape, dictating the tempo of state movement, and asserting control over territory the colonial regime claims to govern.

As tensions continue to rise, one thing remains clear: the people of Ambazonia are far from subdued. The Monday operations remain a weapon of political expression — and the cost of ignoring them, as seen this week, is increasingly high.

BARETANEWS remains your trusted source for ground reports, uncensored truth, and the voice of the Ambazonian people.