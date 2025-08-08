BREAKING: Bello Bouba Unveils Sweeping Manifesto to Address Anglophone Crisis, Constitutional Reform

By Andre Momo, BaretaNews, Yaoundé, August 8, 2025

In a dramatic move that has sent shockwaves through Cameroon’s political landscape, Bello Bouba, a veteran politician and leader of the National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP), unveiled a bold manifesto today, promising to tackle the nation’s most pressing issues, including the Anglophone Crisis, political prisoners, and constitutional reform. The announcement, made at a packed press conference in Yaoundé, has sparked both hope and skepticism as Cameroon grapples with ongoing unrest and systemic challenges.

National Dialogue to End Anglophone Crisis

Bouba pledged to launch a “genuine inclusive national dialogue” to resolve the Anglophone Crisis, which has ravaged Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest regions since 2016. The conflict, rooted in grievances over marginalization, has left thousands dead and displaced over a million. Bouba’s promise comes six years after the government’s widely criticized 2019 Grand National Dialogue, which failed to halt the violence. Critics question whether Bouba, a long-time ally of the ruling CPDM, can deliver a truly inclusive process that includes separatist leaders and diaspora voices.

Amnesty for Political Prisoners

In a significant move, Bouba vowed to grant general amnesty to those detained for “crimes of opinion,” a category that could include journalists, activists, and political dissidents. With Cameroon’s jails holding numerous individuals charged for dissent, this pledge has raised eyebrows. However, Bouba offered no details on whether this would extend to those accused of terrorism or secession in the Anglophone regions, leaving observers cautious about the proposal’s scope.

Honoring Historical Figures

Bouba announced plans to organize the repatriation of the remains of Cameroon’s first President, Ahmadou Ahidjo, for an official state funeral. He also committed to rehabilitating the memory of independence and reunification heroes like Ruben Um Nyobé and Ernest Ouandié, whose legacies have been sidelined in official narratives. While symbolically potent, these moves risk reopening old wounds in a nation divided over its historical narrative.

Constitutional and Electoral Overhaul

The manifesto’s centerpiece is a sweeping constitutional reform, including reducing the presidential term to five years, renewable once, with a two-round election system. Bouba also promised to strengthen Parliament, grant the judiciary “real independence,” and transform the Supreme Court’s Audit Chamber into a Court of Auditors. Additionally, he proposed lowering the voting age to 18 and revising the Electoral Code to ensure fairness and transparency—moves aimed at addressing Cameroon’s history of flawed elections. Critics, however, note that Bouba’s long ties to the ruling elite raise doubts about his ability to dismantle entrenched systems.

Guaranteeing Fundamental Freedoms

Bouba committed to better protecting fundamental freedoms, including press freedom and the right to assembly, in a country where journalists face harassment and protests are often suppressed. The lack of specific policies to curb state impunity has left activists skeptical about the promise’s impact.

Federalism Debate and Referendum

In a bold departure from the status quo, Bouba called for a national debate on the form of the state, including federalism—a topic long considered taboo. He pledged to submit the issue to a referendum, a move that could address Anglophone demands for greater autonomy. However, the proposal risks inflaming tensions if mishandled, with no clear framework yet outlined.

Skepticism Amid Hope

While Bouba’s manifesto has ignited hope among some Cameroonians desperate for change, his decades-long association with the ruling CPDM has fueled skepticism. “These are big promises, but where’s the plan?” asked political analyst Marie Ngoe in Yaoundé. “Bouba’s been part of the system for years—can he really break it?” Others warn that without timelines, funding, or grassroots engagement, the manifesto risks becoming another unfulfilled political pledge.

As Cameroon heads toward a critical election season, Bouba’s manifesto has set the stage for heated debate. Whether it marks a turning point or mere political posturing remains to be seen. BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments closely.

Andre Momo is a senior correspondent for BaretaNews, covering politics and conflict in Cameroon.