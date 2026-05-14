Fear and anxiety have once more gripped the people of Bali Nyonga in Mezam County after a civilian identified as Malvis narrowly survived a horrifying abduction and attempted assassination allegedly carried out by unidentified armed men operating in Ground Zero.

According to family sources, the young man was forcefully taken from his residence in Bali Nyonga on Saturday, May 9, by heavily armed men whose identities remain unknown. Witnesses say the assailants bundled him into a vehicle and drove him to an undisclosed location, throwing the entire family into panic and uncertainty.

Relatives who desperately searched for him later succeeded in reaching him briefly by telephone. During the call, Malvis reportedly disclosed that he was being held somewhere in the bushes around Chomba, in Bamenda II Subdivision of Mezam County. The information immediately heightened fears that he may have been targeted by armed groups or criminal elements taking advantage of the deteriorating security climate across Ambazonia.

Sources familiar with the incident disclosed that the captors later transferred him to another unknown area where he was allegedly subjected to severe torture before being stabbed several times and abandoned for dead in the bushes.

In what many locals have described as a miraculous survival, Malvis reportedly struggled through his injuries and crawled toward a nearby riverbank area where locals were carrying out sand mining activities. It was there that concerned residents reportedly discovered him in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, family members continued an intensive search operation until someone who found his phone answered a call and informed them that the victim had been located around Baforchu Village.

He was immediately evacuated to a medical facility where health officials managed to stabilise his condition after emergency treatment. Sources say he remains under medical observation as investigations continue.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. It is also not yet established whether the perpetrators were separatist fighters, criminal gangs, or rogue armed elements operating within the area.

The incident adds to the growing list of kidnappings, disappearances, and violent attacks increasingly being reported across Mezam County and other parts of Ambazonia as civilians continue to bear the brunt of the ongoing conflict between Restoration Forces and the occupying forces of La République du Cameroun.