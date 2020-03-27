Covid-19 Rumors Debunked in Buea, Victoria

By Mbah Godlove.

Three suspected cases of the Coronavirus recently detected in Fako County have all tested negative, BaretaNes has learned.

Earlier on Tuesday this week, two alleged persons in Buea and one other in Victoria were registered at the Victoria Zonal hospital.

The Fako County was pronounced Covid-19 free on Wednesday, March 26 after confirmation from Yaounde, the capital of neighboring French Cameroun.

The report now means that there is no trace of the virus anywhere in Ambazonia.

A senior medical doctor at the Bamenda zonal hospital told BN on the basis of anonymity that the Covid-19 Pandemic can easily infect locals because all samples collected are sent to Yaounde for confirmation.

“We are helpless and only depend on God for guidance as Yaounde slows our efforts in fighting the virus,” he said. Meantime, La Republique du Cameroun as of the time of this publication recorded 84 cases and two deaths, it’s colonial Prime Minister has reported.