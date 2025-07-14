Tragedy in Muyuka: Chief Corporal Mouliom Simon Killed by IED in Ongoing Ambazonia-Cameroon Conflict

A wave of grief has swept through the Cameroonian military community following the death of Chief Corporal Mouliom Simon, a soldier from Mbanjou, who was fatally injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Muyuka, located in Southern Zone, Ambazonia. He succumbed to his wounds in hospital hours later.

According to reports from Mile 12 Bafia – Southern Zone, the deadly blast was part of a series of intensifying clashes between Ambazonia fighters and Cameroonian government forces, resulting in several casualties.

A Career Cut Short

Chief Corporal Simon was just months away from a long-anticipated promotion to the rank of Sergeant, which was scheduled for January 2026. Described by colleagues as dedicated and disciplined, he had served in the troubled Anglophone regions for years amid ongoing instability.

“He had worked tirelessly through some of the most dangerous missions. Everyone was looking forward to his promotion. His death is a huge blow,” said a fellow soldier who requested anonymity for security reasons.

A Rising Toll in the Anglophone Conflict

The attack that claimed Simon’s life involved an IED allegedly planted by Ambazonian fighters, a tactic increasingly used in the ongoing insurgency. The device exploded as government forces passed through Muyuka, a town known as a flashpoint in the near eight-year-long Anglophone crisis.

Local sources indicate the explosion caused severe injuries to Simon and others in his unit. He was quickly evacuated to a nearby hospital, where he later died due to complications from his wounds.

Unofficial reports from the Mile 12 Bafia sector suggest that several other Cameroonian soldiers were either killed or wounded in the same operation. However, official confirmation from the Ministry of Defence remains pending.

The Lingering Conflict

The conflict between Ambazonia separatists—who are fighting for the independence of Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions—and the government of President Paul Biya, has claimed thousands of lives since it erupted in 2016. Despite sporadic calls for dialogue and ceasefires, the situation on the ground remains volatile, with regular reports of ambushes, targeted killings, and IED attacks.

Muyuka has been a recurring hotspot, where both government troops and civilians have suffered repeated violence. The latest incident only underscores the enduring complexity and cost of the conflict.

National Mourning and Military Response

Tributes have begun pouring in for Chief Corporal Mouliom Simon from across the military and his home region of Mbanjou. His death is the latest reminder of the toll the conflict is taking on young servicemen and women, many of whom operate in extremely hostile environments with little respite.

The Cameroonian army has yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances of the attack, though security has reportedly been tightened in parts of Muyuka and Buea, with increased patrols and surveillance operations expected in the days ahead.

Chief Corporal Mouliom Simon’s death is more than a statistic — it is a stark human loss in a conflict that has dragged on far too long. As Cameroonians await clarity and leadership toward a peaceful resolution, stories like his continue to punctuate a war that has shown no signs of slowing down.

Stay tuned for further updates on the security situation in the Southern Zone.