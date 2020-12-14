Mysterious Death of Young Man Emits Pathos in Tombel

By Mbah Godlove

It sounds like a mystery for anyone who saw Ngome Sone in the morning of Monday, December 14, but the reality that he is dead.

Inhabitance of Tombel LGA in the southern zone and beyond are in total consternation over the sudden death of an illustrious Sone of the soil.

Ngome Sone a gentleman in his late 20s according to sources, died after their own family house collapsed on him.

A video circulating on social media depicts a sad scene in which Ngome’s lifeless body is shown shortly after he was covered by the building in cold blood

Family members, friends, and other villages could not hold their emotions.

Shocked at the incident, they stormed the spot to confirm for themselves the pathetic story.

The mourners have been weeping uncontrollably as they pay the last homage to Ngome Sone.

Some locals have attributed the act to mysticism arguing that it could not have been a normal accident.