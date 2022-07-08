Connect with us

News

Buea: Consternation In UB After Gunmen Whisk Of Lecturer On Duty
Advertisement

News

Colonial Military Brutality In Bafut Leaves Civilian Population In Agony

News

After Molesting 4, Buea Denizen Call for Elimination Of Chief Moja Moja

News

Menoua Population In Panic After Ambazonia Forces Storm Market

News

Fear Of Insecurity To Affect Planting Season In Kumbo

News

Bafut LGA: Population In Fear As Colonial Soldiers Storm Village Farms

News

Pandemonium Ensues In Bafut After Colonial Soldiers' Invasion

News

FM 10 Kobo Cleanses Ndian From Colonial Strings

News

Buea: University Student Found Dead Hours After Missing

News

Buea, Mile 17 Motor Pack Shutdown Days to May 20 Disbanded Event

News

Buea: Consternation In UB After Gunmen Whisk Of Lecturer On Duty

Published

5 days ago

on

Buea: Consternation In UB After Gun Men Whisk Of Lecturer On Duty

By Mbah Godlove

There has been an atmosphere of fear at the University of Buea, UB campus after a lecturer was taken away by gunmen while in the classroom.

The incident occurred about 4:30 PM local time when students were busy with resit exams.

The yet-to-be-identified gunmen made their way into one of the classrooms and whisked off a lecturer who was on duty.

Minutes after the gunmen had left, the news soon spread across the campus, living students and teachers in panic.

Cameroun colonial soldiers soon filled the campus, but too late after the attacker have successfully carried out their operation.

UB’s colonial administration ordered the exams to go ahead despite the state of confusion the students were in; a situation which angered many of them students who abandoned the session.

It how ever remains unclear who the gun men were, but suspicion are that the act might just have been another drama staged by French Cameroun soldiers.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.