Buea: Consternation In UB After Gunmen Whisk Of Lecturer On Duty

Buea: Consternation In UB After Gun Men Whisk Of Lecturer On Duty

By Mbah Godlove

There has been an atmosphere of fear at the University of Buea, UB campus after a lecturer was taken away by gunmen while in the classroom.

The incident occurred about 4:30 PM local time when students were busy with resit exams.

The yet-to-be-identified gunmen made their way into one of the classrooms and whisked off a lecturer who was on duty.

Minutes after the gunmen had left, the news soon spread across the campus, living students and teachers in panic.

Cameroun colonial soldiers soon filled the campus, but too late after the attacker have successfully carried out their operation.

UB’s colonial administration ordered the exams to go ahead despite the state of confusion the students were in; a situation which angered many of them students who abandoned the session.

It how ever remains unclear who the gun men were, but suspicion are that the act might just have been another drama staged by French Cameroun soldiers.