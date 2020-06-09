Connect with us

French Cameroun Re-opening of Borders: Covid-19 Trap to Ambazonians
ADF Intercepted Momo SDO Convoy, Arrests Wife, Children And Officers-Dr Ayaba Cho

Covid-19 Scare: The Situation of Detained Ambazonians

VIRTUAL FORUM SERIES ON THE ARMED CONFLICT IN THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS

French Cameroun Slays incarcerated Ambazonian Journalist

SONARA Reconstruction To Cost Cameroun CFA 250 Billion, Project Work Must Be Sabotage

Ambazonia Liberation Leader, Ayaba Cho Congratulates Manyu State Forces As 5 Cameroun Forces Drop Dead

School Resumption in Ambazonia: A Cause for Concern

Ambazonia Vice President Orders Nera 10 Lawyers To Investigate New Bell Prison Fire Outbreak

Over 300 Ngarbuh Villagers Run As Baby Cameroun Military Killers Built Military Base

Published

7 hours ago

on

By Mbah Godlove.

The reinstatement of international flights by French Cameroun in the heart of the spread of Covid-19 is a course for concern for Ambazonians, Mark Bareta has said.

Earlier this weekend, the Colonial regime reintroduced international flights as an aircraft from Paris landed in Yaounde, the City with the highest number of infections in the country.

Commenting from his base in Brussels moments ago, BaretaNews CEO, Mark Bareta entreated Ambazonians to more careful than ever before.

He warned that the resumption of schools and reopening of borders at a time when the spread of the disease has crescendoed implies that more preventive actions must be taken to limit the infection rate in Ambazonia.“Dear compatriots, you need to take appropriate measures to stay safe because the blunders committed by the dictatorial regime in Yaounde could cause an increase in the number of infections,” he cautioned. This is not the first time that the front line activist is advising his people on threats posed by the global pandemic.

Weeks back, he called on Ambazonians to make perfect use of their face mask, observe social distancing, and to respect all guidelines prescribed by the WHO.

At the time of this report, Ambazonians is said to have recorded nearly 100 Covid-19 cases.

