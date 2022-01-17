French Cameroun Reduces Schooling/Working Hours To Encourage Participation In Disbanded AFCON

By Mbah Godlove

Unable to bear the frustration and disgrace recorded in Victoria as the stadium remains empty on match days, the colonial government has resorted to reducing learning and working hours.

According to a communiqué, all schools are expected to end learning at 1:00 pm, while workers of the public service stop working at 2:00 pm.

The order is to be implemented within the timeframe of Monday, January 17 till February 4, 2022.

Although the said decision is reportedly implemented across French Cameroun, an insider revealed to BarataNews that, the move is principally to mobilize spectators to fill the empty Victoria stadium in the remaining two group F matches.

Meantime, Education stakeholders have castigated the move to reduce learning periods in favor of the TotalEnergies AFCON.

Ambazonian restoration forces in Fako county had declared the AFCON illegal, stressing that, any visitors who are implicated should have themselves to blame.

It is left to be seen if suspending classes to rally support for the AFCON would yield fruit for the colonial regime given that, locals are in full support of the Ambazonian restoration forces.