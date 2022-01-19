French Cameroun Meets Waterloo: Sergeant Dies, Others Hospitalized After Muyuka Attack

By Mbah Godlove

A French Cameroun military Commander has died and several others injured after a confrontation with Restoration Fighters in Muyuka.

Sources say a vehicle belonging to a colonial company illegally operating in Ambazonia was intercepted by Restoration Forces as it drove to Muyuka recently.

French Cameroun’s soldiers who were guarding the vehicle opened fire but were overpowered by the brave Fighters under the leadership of General Sagat.

In the cause of gunfire exchanges, the colonial Sergeant was killed on the spot while several others who sustained life-threatening injuries are being hospitalized.

General Sagat revealed shortly after the victory that the Restoration Forces are forever ready to bring down any obstacle to the independence of Ambazonia.

He promised to unleash his venom on any colonial agent that tries to step into Muyuka for revenge.