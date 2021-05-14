Connect with us

News

Tensed Atmosphere In Mautu Over French Cameroun's Killings
Advertisement

News

Shutdown Of Activities In Buea Amid Sporadic Gunshots

News

Heavy Gun Shuts in Buea Trigger Fear Among Locals

News

NZ Colonial Governor's Presence At 40th Anniversary Spurs Uproar in Kumbo

News

Ambazonians Adopt New Security Measures as Colonial Terrorism Crescendos

News

Operation Rescue Civilians: Ambazonia Ndop Restoration Fighters Overpower Cameroun Colonial Forces

News

Fight Against COVID 19: Cases Surge in Kumba

News

Ambazonians War of Independence: Bafut Colonial Administrator, Soldiers Meet Doom

News

Uncertainty In Bamenda After Ntarikon Robbery

News

Cardinal Tumi Laid to Rest Amidst controversy

News

Tensed Atmosphere In Mautu Over French Cameroun’s Killings

Published

2 days ago

on

Tensed Atmosphere In Mautu Over French Cameroun’s Killings

By Mbah Godlove

Inhabitants of Mautu, a locality in Muyuka Local Government Area have been in grief and fear following a recent invasion by forces belonging to French Cameroun.

A source in Mautu told BaretaNews that French Cameroun’s armoured vehicles stormed the village recently, living everyone in total fear.

BaretaNews equally learned that French Cameroun’s forces indiscriminately tortured inhabitants of the area on accounts that they concealed the whereabouts of Restoration Fighters.

At least two civilians were killed on the spot, while hundreds of youth were transported to Buea in precarious conditions.

Mautu has now become a shadow of itself as colonial forces have razed several homes and killed hundreds of civilians including women and children.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.