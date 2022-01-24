Connect with us

News

Growing Insecurity In Bamenda Leaves Denizens In Pains
Advertisement

News

French Cameroun Meets Waterloo: Sergeant Dies, Others Hospitalized After Muyuka Attack

News

French Cameroun Reduces Schooling/Working Hours To Encourage Participation In Disbanded AFCON

News

Tension Mounts In Victoria As Disbanded AFCON Matches Get Under Way

News

Victoria, Buea Population In Fear As AFCON Gets Underway

News

Ambazonians Observe Christmas Amidst Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

News

Colonial Governor Indicts International Humanitarian Organizations of Symbiotic relationship with Restoration Forces

News

Mark Bareta Embraces Unity Among Leaders As Panacea For Victory In 2022

News

Colonial Military Atrocity Uncovered: Four Corpses Of Ambazonians Discovered Weeks After Killing

News

Family Griefs Inconsolably After Colonial Military Tortures Father To Death

News

Growing Insecurity In Bamenda Leaves Denizens In Pains

Published

12 hours ago

on

Growing Insecurity In Bamenda Leaves Denizens In Pains

 

By Mbah Godlove

 

The population of Bamenda, the capital of the Northern Zone has continuously been in pain following atrocities committed by individuals pretending to be Ambazonian Fighters.

 

These miscreant persons, according to locals, are out only to extort money from denizens under the pretext of being Ambazonian Fighters.

 

They move from one neighborhood to another, seizing cell phones, money, and other valuables, as well as stagging kidnaps for ransom.

 

Although restoration forces have been aware of such illegal activities, tracking down on the perpetrators remains an uphill task.

 

This, according to sources, is owing to the fact that many groups exist in the name of liberation forces, thereby making it difficult for the people to know who truly represents them amidst the growing insecurity.

 

Ambazonian Generals in struggling to solve the issue have been dispatching forces to investigate and bring culprits to book.

 

Despite the difficulties faced in restoring sanity and rebuilding trust in the people, Ambazonian forces do so with many challenges as such criminals often work in collaboration with colonial soldiers.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.