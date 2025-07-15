Babies Among Arrested Family Members of ‘General I Nova Die’ – CNA Reports

BaretaNews | July 15, 2025

In a troubling development reported by Cameroon News Agency (CNA), family members of the self-styled separatist fighter known as General “I Nova Die” were arrested on June 24 in Ndop and are now reportedly being transferred to Bamenda.

The detainees include women and two infants—aged just two and three months—who were taken into custody by security forces on accusations of complicity for allegedly harbouring the separatist figure. CNA reports that even the babies have been held at the local Gendarmerie station.

According to CNA, the Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) of Ngoketunjia claimed that efforts were made to involve social services to retrieve the children, but the parents allegedly refused the separation.

A local human rights defender, quoted by CNA, condemned the authorities’ approach, stating that “it is improper to separate a child from the mother when all they had were allegations and no court has found them guilty yet.” The defender stressed the importance of upholding legal protections and due process, especially in cases involving minors and non-combatant family members.

CNA further revealed that the arrested individuals have been subjected to torture and intimidation. “They were told that upon arrival in Bamenda, they must say they fell and sustained their injuries,” a source told CNA.

BaretaNews strongly denounces any form of torture or extrajudicial treatment and calls for independent investigations into the conditions and legality of these detentions. We reiterate the need for respect for human rights and the rule of law in all conflict-related operations.