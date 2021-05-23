Cameroun Colonial Thug Moja Moja Kills 2 Civilians, Prides Self For Siding With Colonial Regime

By Mbah Godlove

Controversial Third class Bakweri Traditional Ruler has killed at least two unarmed Ambazonians under the aegis of assisting the colonial regime in stamping out Ambazonia Forces in Buea.

In a video making rounds on Social Media, Chief Eko John of Bwassa affirms that he has killed an individual whom he claims was an Ambazonia Fighter.

Speaking in broken Pidgin English, Chief Moja Moja promises to ‘fry’ a man who is drowning in his own pool of blood.

The controversial figure claims that several Restoration Fighters came his way and later on took to their heels when he killed one on the spot and captured another.

His supporters are heard appreciating their chief, saying outsiders should not be allowed into Bwassa.

The colonial soldier cum chief is notorious for threatening Northern Zoners whom he terms ‘terrorists’.