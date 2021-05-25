Connect with us

Published

24 hours ago

on

Kumba

Caution In Kumba As Freedom Struggle Intensifies

By Mbah Godlove

Denizens of Kumba, Meme County have reportedly been very vigilant as colonial forces continue to battle with Restoration Fighters in the City.

As Pro-independence Fighters continue to maintain control of Kumba, insecurity is said to have become the new normal.

Amidst the current dispensation, denizens are now said to be on the watch so as to stay safe.

The city remained highly deserted this Monday, May 24 as locals stayed indoors in solidarity with Restoration Fighters for the usual traditional ghost towns.

The colonial Senior Divisional Officer of Momo County reportedly expressed frustration over the state of affairs as businesses remained closed.

