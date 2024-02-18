Ambazonians Grapple with Anxiety Over Fuel Price Surge Amid Conflict Struggles

Ambazonians Fear Future Amid Fuel Price Hike Linked to Conflict Financing

By Mbah Godlove

The recent increase in fuel prices announced by the occupying regime has unveiled unsettling truths for many Ambazonians.

On Friday, February 2nd, the Colonial Prime Minister’s office disclosed that the cost of a liter of petrol would escalate to 840 Francs CFA. This revelation has triggered apprehension among Ambazonian residents, who are now grappling with concerns about the trajectory of their future.

In less than 24 hours following the announcement, anxiety permeated the Ambazonian populace as they unraveled the underlying cause behind the surge in fuel prices, which regime officials assert as a necessity. The regime, once optimistic that the protracted conflict in Southern Cameroons, known as Ambazonia, would be swiftly resolved within a few months, now finds itself confronting an unforeseen reality: a seven-year-long struggle with no end in sight.

Sources indicate that the fuel price hike is directly linked to the financial burden of sustaining the ongoing war, which has severely crippled the economy. As Ambazonians witness the relentless escalation in the prices of essential commodities, including fuel, apprehension about the future intensifies.

Many Ambazonians now live in fear of what lies ahead if the colonial regime persists in its pattern of increasing the prices of basic necessities. Their fervent hope is for a swift resolution to the conflict and the departure of the occupying regime from their territory.

In the midst of economic uncertainty and heightened tensions, Ambazonians are left to ponder the precariousness of their situation, longing for a future free from the specter of conflict and occupation.