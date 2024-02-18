Connect with us

News

Ambazonians Grapple with Anxiety Over Fuel Price Surge Amid Conflict Struggles
Advertisement

News

Display of General Efang's Mortal Remains Galvanizes Freedom Movement in Momo County

News

Standing Strong: Condemning Cameroon's Psychological Warfare and Uniting Against The Enemy

News

Colonial Mayor Ngala Gerald Silent Amid Fallout from February 11 Incident in Nkambe

News

Ambazonians Gear Up for Historic Weekend Lockdown to Thwart Colonial Observance

News

Colonial DO and Collaborators Captured by Ambazonian Freedom Fighters, Set to Spend 11 February with Resistance Forces

News

Ambazonia's Anti-Colonial National Lockdown Confirmed: Three-Day Operation to Thwart Youth Day Celebrations

News

Freedom Fighters in Buea Send a Strong Message Ahead of Disbanded Colonial Event

News

Kumba Colonial Administration Abandons Unsuccessful Anti-Ghost Town Campaign

News

Oku Colonial Administration Faces Backlash for Provoking Ambazonian Population

News

Ambazonians Grapple with Anxiety Over Fuel Price Surge Amid Conflict Struggles

Published

6 days ago

on

Terrorist

Ambazonians Fear Future Amid Fuel Price Hike Linked to Conflict Financing

By Mbah Godlove

The recent increase in fuel prices announced by the occupying regime has unveiled unsettling truths for many Ambazonians.

On Friday, February 2nd, the Colonial Prime Minister’s office disclosed that the cost of a liter of petrol would escalate to 840 Francs CFA. This revelation has triggered apprehension among Ambazonian residents, who are now grappling with concerns about the trajectory of their future.

In less than 24 hours following the announcement, anxiety permeated the Ambazonian populace as they unraveled the underlying cause behind the surge in fuel prices, which regime officials assert as a necessity. The regime, once optimistic that the protracted conflict in Southern Cameroons, known as Ambazonia, would be swiftly resolved within a few months, now finds itself confronting an unforeseen reality: a seven-year-long struggle with no end in sight.

Sources indicate that the fuel price hike is directly linked to the financial burden of sustaining the ongoing war, which has severely crippled the economy. As Ambazonians witness the relentless escalation in the prices of essential commodities, including fuel, apprehension about the future intensifies.

Many Ambazonians now live in fear of what lies ahead if the colonial regime persists in its pattern of increasing the prices of basic necessities. Their fervent hope is for a swift resolution to the conflict and the departure of the occupying regime from their territory.

In the midst of economic uncertainty and heightened tensions, Ambazonians are left to ponder the precariousness of their situation, longing for a future free from the specter of conflict and occupation.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping