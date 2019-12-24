US Diplomat Lampoons Biya’s Empty Special Status Offer, Calls For Immediate Cease Fire.

By Mbah Godlove

Erstwhile US Deputy Secretary of State for African Affairs, Herman J. Cohen, says Ambazonians have every reason to detach themselves from the so called “special status” announced by the Biya regime.

In a message addressed through his official Twitter account, Tuesday, December 24, the former diplomat, intimated that the French Cameroun kangaroo parliament, unilaterally designed the empty “special status” content.

“Anglophone separatists in #Cameroon are correct to reject “special status” granted unilaterally by Parliament.” The peace aspirant slammed.

According to the outspoken season foreign secretary, who has been very vocal on the Ambazonian quest for independence, the colonial regime of French Cameroun, should soften the ground for negotiations by withdrawing it troops from Ambazonia.

“There must be an immediate cease fire in #Cameroon, and the beginning of transparent negotiations leading to true self-determination for the English speaking people.” Cohen urged, while hoping the authocratic government will yield to the call.

This is not the first time, the man who has brokered several peace deals in Africa, is unequivocally articulating the plight of the determined Amba Landers.

The war, selfishly declared on Ambazonians by the moron, Paul Biya, has been raging on for over three years now with at least 15000 deaths recorded.