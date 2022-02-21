Connect with us

Girl Dies In Buea After Allegedly Committing Abortion
Published

2 weeks ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

The corpse of a young lady has been discovered in her room days after she disappeared from public view.

The corpse which was already in an advanced state of decomposition was discovered in her room in Malingo, a quarter in Molyko-Buea, Southern Zone.

According to witnesses, there was a pungent scent emanating from the lady’s room after she had not been seen for a week.

Some sources have given controversial suggestions that could have caused the girl’s death.

While some people predict it might have been as a result of abortion, others have different opinions.

Others speculate the girl was killed, but could not say who might have been the perpetrators

