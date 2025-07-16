Ekona Memories Live On Days After Decisive Operation

By Andre Momo | BaretaNews

Ekona, Ambazonia – Days have passed since a bold and decisive strike by Ambazonian freedom fighters rocked the locality of Ekona, near Buea, yet the memory of the operation continues to resonate across the region. Labelled by local voices as “purposeful and precise,” the operation has left both psychological and strategic impacts that remain evident.

According to reliable sources on the ground, the target was a unit of French Cameroun soldiers stationed near the bustling Ekona local market—an area known for repeated reports of civilian harassment and extortion. Witnesses recount how these forces had become notorious for exploiting traders, demanding illegal levies from farmers, and subjecting locals to humiliating treatment, including public beatings.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the strike resulted in the immediate deaths of at least two colonial soldiers, with several others reportedly left in critical condition. “It was swift, and we knew it was coming,” said a local trader who spoke to BaretaNews under anonymity for fear of retaliation. “We saw the fighters come with a clear goal. They struck and vanished before any backup arrived.”

The atmosphere in Ekona remains tense but infused with a renewed sense of resilience. Many residents view the action not merely as a retaliatory strike, but as a symbolic message that enough is enough. “This operation reminds the regime that our spirit is unbroken. You cannot continue to brutalize people forever without consequence,” a community elder shared.

Ekona has long been a flashpoint in the Ambazonian liberation struggle. Strategically located and culturally significant, the town has endured repeated military campaigns from the Biya regime aimed at quelling resistance. Yet, locals say the tactics employed by the colonial forces—ranging from forced taxation on farm produce to degrading public punishments—have only deepened the resolve of the population to support the freedom fighters.

“The soldiers flog our husbands in front of us, tax us on every bunch of plantains we carry, and treat us as enemies on our own land,” lamented a woman at the market. “What happened last week is what many of us consider justice.”

While the regime has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the losses, sources say military patrols have increased in surrounding areas, with checkpoints and random searches becoming more frequent. However, this has done little to erase the psychological blow dealt by the operation—one that has reinvigorated discussions of resistance, dignity, and justice among Ambazonians.

As Ekona nurses its wounds and reflects on the events, one thing remains clear: the memories of that day are not fading—they are fueling a growing flame of defiance. The operation has etched itself into the annals of the town’s resistance history, and the people remain resolute in their desire for liberation.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor the situation in Ekona and provide updates as they unfold.