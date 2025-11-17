Colonial Soldiers Suffer Casualties as Ambazonian Fighters Renew Momentum in Ongoing Conflict

By Mbah Godlove

As French Cameroun grapples with a deepening post-electoral crisis marked by rising tensions, developments in Ambazonia indicate a continued escalation on the ground. Reports from Boyo County suggest that government forces have suffered further casualties amid intensified engagements with local armed groups.

According to credible local sources, an early-morning operation in Belo saw Ambazonian fighters mount a coordinated ambush on a military control post at about 7 a.m. The attack reportedly resulted in the deaths of two soldiers, with several others believed to have sustained serious injuries. The fighters are said to have seized weapons before withdrawing from the area.

These renewed offensives appear to be part of a wider surge in activities across Ambazonia. The uptick follows recent diaspora engagements where Ambazonian groups abroad reportedly recommitted to reconciliation efforts and the strengthening of strategic and financial support for the independence movement.

Observers note that local fighters may also be leveraging instability in French Cameroun to expand control over certain territories and further challenge government presence. However, the evolving strategy carries significant logistical and financial demands, including addressing the humanitarian and material damage attributed to pro-government militias operating in the region.

Community-fighter collaboration, stakeholders emphasize, remains central to sustaining momentum and advancing long-term objectives in the struggle for self-determinat