Connect with us

News

Oku Colonial Military Raid Leaves Two Dead
Advertisement

News

French Cameroun Forsakes High Profiled Hand-clapper

News

Bafut Population Shuns Paul Atanga Nji Colonial Crusade

News

Dr. Fomunyoh Trumpets Ambazonian Conflict; Calls For Negotiated Settlement

News

Demise Of Ambazonian Scholar Leaves Many In Tears

News

Grief in Bafut Over Death of Diligent Commander

News

Ambazonia's Plights To Be Debated In Oxford University of Law Conference

News

Buea Fire Incident Kills Two

News

Colonial Military Storm Nkum LGA: Kill Three

News

Ex Restoration Fighters Sting French Cameroun

News

Oku Colonial Military Raid Leaves Two Dead

Published

18 hours ago

on

Oku Colonial Military Raid Leaves Two Dead

By Mbah Godlove

At least two people have died in Oku, Bui county of Ambazonia after French Cameroun forces invaded the locality.

A contingent of the colonial army, BN learned arrived earlier this Thursday, February 25 wrecked the community leaving severe human and material damage.

After their arrival in the said village, they began spreading bullets randomly.

We have been reliably informed that at least two unarmed civilians were killed in cooled blood while others sustained life-threatening injuries.

A source reviled that several houses were razed as locals struggle to flee from the danger.

Hours after the raid, inhabitants remain in perpetual fear and panic because they are uncertain of what happens next.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.