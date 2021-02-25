Oku Colonial Military Raid Leaves Two Dead

By Mbah Godlove

At least two people have died in Oku, Bui county of Ambazonia after French Cameroun forces invaded the locality.

A contingent of the colonial army, BN learned arrived earlier this Thursday, February 25 wrecked the community leaving severe human and material damage.

After their arrival in the said village, they began spreading bullets randomly.

We have been reliably informed that at least two unarmed civilians were killed in cooled blood while others sustained life-threatening injuries.

A source reviled that several houses were razed as locals struggle to flee from the danger.

Hours after the raid, inhabitants remain in perpetual fear and panic because they are uncertain of what happens next.