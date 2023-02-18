Deadly Strike Leaves Colonial Soldiers In Agony, Many Feared Dead.

By Mbah Godlove.

French Cameroun soldiers in the Southern Zone have been counting their losses following a recent attack from Ambazonia Forces in Kumba, Meme county.

The incidence occurred Thursday February 16 in Ballangi, a locality in Meme when a truck illegally transporting drinks for the colonial regime was impounded by the freedom fighters.

Sources say a locally fabricated explosive device was used to destroy the vehicle which was guarded by dozens of colonial soldiers who were not spared in the attack.

We were reliably informed that two of the regime forces were deleted while several others are currently battling between life and death.

Meantime, the morale of the Ambazonia fighters in Meme county remains high as they hunger to wipe out any traces of French Cameroun in Ambazonia.