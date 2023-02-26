French Cameroon Officials Take Bitter Lesson To Yaoundé After Disbanded Fako Mountain Race

By Mbah Godlove

French Cameroon might have violated the law of the land and organized the Fako mountain race but it officials return to Yaoundé with sour memories.

At one point, many thought the race would not be held this year owing to unexpected delays caused by thread from Ambazonia fighters.

On Saturday February 25, the organizers summoned courage and risk leaves of hundreds of athlete but this was not without a huge price.

About 3 locally improvised explosive devices, IED were blown up around Bunduma, causing a lot of panic across Buea.

As soon as news of the explosion circulated on social media, the colonial officials at the Buea Molyko stadium, not far from where the booms had gone off were gripped by fear.

A source at the colonial southern zone governor’s office reveal that the is a current debate among the officials on whether or not the race should still be organized in the near feature.

Our source disclosed that the colonial governor is among those who do not want the race to be held again.

The organizers of the orange Cameroon sponsored disbanded event left Buea with bitter memories after having a bit of the wrath of Ambazonian fighters.