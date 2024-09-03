Freedom Fighters in Buea Warn of Tougher Measures, Urge Population to Respect Lockdowns and Ghost Towns

By Mbah Godlove

Tensions continue to rise in Buea as freedom fighters intensify their calls for the local population to comply with ongoing ghost town and lockdown operations. On Monday 2nd September, the fighters’ response to defaulters marked a shift in their approach, signaling that non-compliance will no longer be tolerated.

The stark warning came after a violent incident in Mile 16, a neighborhood in Buea, where an individual lost his life and his motorbike, along with a taxi, was set ablaze by the fighters. This tragic episode underscores the fighters’ growing frustration with civilians who defy orders to stay off the streets during these operations. Despite repeated pleas, some residents continue to disregard the directives.

Monday’s incident occurred just a week before a national lockdown of Ambazonia, set to begin on September 9. The Fako Mountain Lions, a key faction in the ongoing struggle for Ambazonian independence, have made it clear that this upcoming lockdown will be different. According to their latest statements, no exceptions will be made for anyone who fails to comply.

“This is a pivotal moment in our fight for freedom,” one of the fighters declared. They have urged the population to remain indoors, allowing freedom fighters to engage the French Cameroun forces without endangering civilian lives. The fighters stress that the lockdown is not only for their safety but also to ensure that civilians are not caught in the crossfire.

“We don’t want to waste our bullets on our own people,” said a spokesperson for the freedom fighters, visibly emotional as he pleaded for the population’s cooperation. “With tears in my eyes, I beg you—please stay home and let us fight this battle.”

The calls for collaboration between the fighters and the civilian population have been increasing in intensity, with many warning that future violations will be met with severe consequences. The freedom fighters hope that this lockdown will mark a turning point in the struggle, giving them the strategic advantage they need to confront the colonization forces.

As the September 9 lockdown looms, uncertainty grips Buea, with many residents torn between the fear of punishment from the fighters and the hardships brought on by repeated lockdowns. Nonetheless, the freedom fighters remain adamant that the battle for Ambazonia’s independence must take precedence, urging total cooperation from the population.