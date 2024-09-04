School Resumption in Ambazonia: The 10 Key Truths About Ambazonia

It appears that there may be some misunderstanding from Cameroonians about Ambazonia’s stance. Ambazonian groups and citizens are not opposed to education or schooling. The current struggle, which originated from a strike by teachers, lecturers, and lawyers (with all grievances still unaddressed), has evolved into a broader fight for complete independence from Cameroun annexation of its territories. This struggle is not about a school boycott. It will not be.

Here are the core truths about Ambazonia:

Ambazonia’s Authority: Ambazonia will always assert its authority over its territory, which includes deciding when the country is open or closed, and which activities are allowed during these periods. This also affects foreign institutions, including those controlled by the Cameroonian government. Support for Schools: Ambazonia effectively supports mission, private, and community schools. For clear reasons, Ambazonia cannot support foreign institutions such as Cameroun government institutions but will not call for its attack as Ambazonia respects one of the holy grounds of war-Schools Prohibition of Cameroonian Emblems: Without EXCEPTION, Ambazonia prohibits the use of Cameroonian emblems in educational institutions. This does not in any way affect the arts of schooling and its educational contents. School Resumption Schedule: Ambazonia has established a timetable for the resumption of schools that all institutions, including foreign ones (Cameroun-owned schools), must follow. This is not the same as schools shutdown. Two-Week Lockdown: Ambazonia has declared a two-week lockdown starting September 9th to allow its forces and citizens to prepare for the October 1st Independence Day, and to give schools time to resume operations after the festivities. Security and Warfare: Ambazonia is engaged in guerrilla warfare and sometimes open confrontation with Cameroun. Parents are responsible for ensuring the safety of their children based on their own local security conditions. Monday Ghost Towns: The Ghost Towns on Mondays are mandatory and must be observed without exception. This will remain, and I suppose, post-independence and may be transformed into a National Ambazonia rest or public holiday. The citizens will decide through a referendum. Safety in Schools: Ambazonia and its forces will not attack or encourage attacks on schools or school children. Their focus remains on Cameroonian forces. Given the ongoing conflict, Ambazonia cannot yet guarantee full security for its citizens, so local security measures must be taken by parents and custodians based on their own local security realities. Desire for Quality Education: Ambazonia, by an overwhelming majority, seeks an independent country with access to free and quality education. This is in stark contrast to the current education system in Cameroon, evidenced by the suspension of Cameroonian PhD programs for the past two years. Ambazonia’s Future: Ambazonia is God’s creation and future.

God bless Ambazonia.

Mark Bareta

04/09/2024