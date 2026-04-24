The Imam of the Buea Central Mosque, Aboubakar Muhammed, has dragged a Sheikh of the Bamenda Central Mosque, Sheikh Abu Umar, for questioning at the Bamenda Judicial Police. This follows Sheikh Umar’s remarks against the Imam, calling Pope Leo XIV God’s representative on earth.

Documents circulating online show that a formal police summons has been issued by the Judicial Police in Bamenda, acting under instructions tied to the North West Regional Division for Judicial Police. The document, dated April 21, 2025, and signed by a police officer identified as Oyono Armando, orders Sheikh Abu Umar to report for questioning.

The summons states that Sheikh Abu Umar is being invited in connection with an investigation. He is expected to appear before the judicial police on April 23 for identification and recording of statements. The document adds that failure to comply will lead to action under the criminal procedure code.

The issue started after Imam Aboubakar Muhammed of the Buea Central Mosque in Buea stated that the Pope is “God’s representative on earth.” The statement was challenged by Sheikh Abu Umar, who called on the Imam to withdraw the comment and issue a public apology.

The disagreement moved from public remarks to a formal complaint. The Imam proceeded to file a case, resulting in a police summons issued in Bamenda.