In the heart of Ngoketunjia County, Ambazonia, the town of Ndop once more woke to the echoes of resistance as armed Ambazonia fighters carried out a swift, calculated operation against the forces of La République du Cameroun. The incident unfolded late at night, reinforcing the growing pattern of hit-and-run tactics that have come to define the resistance landscape across Ground Zero.

According to local reports, the occupation forces were returning from what they described as a routine patrol when they were intercepted in the town of Ndop. In a rapid and precise move, fighters on a motorbike opened fire, instantly neutralising one soldier identified as Akoni Ferdinand. The operation sent shockwaves through the military ranks stationed in the area, exposing once again the vulnerability of patrol units operating within Ambazonian territory.

The fallen soldier, Akoni Ferdinand, is reported to hail from Njang, in Njinikejem village, Belo County, in Boyo. His death adds to the growing list of casualties suffered by La République forces amid escalating resistance activities across the North West zone of Ambazonia.

As of now, military authorities of La République have maintained their usual silence, with no official statement released regarding the incident. Meanwhile, locals in Ndop and surrounding villages remain on edge, as the cycle of confrontation between Ambazonia restoration forces and occupation troops continues to shape daily life across the territory.