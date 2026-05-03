A fresh wave of embarrassment has reportedly rocked the colonial administration in La République after Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute was allegedly ordered off a plane in Yaoundé moments before departure, this Sunday, May 3, 2026. The incident, described by insiders as shocking and degrading, is said to have unfolded as the Prime Minister prepared to travel to Libreville, Gabon, for an official ceremony.

According to emerging details, Dion Ngute had already boarded a Camair-Co flight and was seated, ready for takeoff, when Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, widely known in political circles as the “Archduke of Nyom,” abruptly intervened. The powerful Secretary-General at the Presidency reportedly instructed the Prime Minister to immediately cancel his trip and disembark from the aircraft.

Sources indicate that the order was executed without resistance. Observers say Dion Ngute complied instantly, stepping off the plane in what many are now describing as a public show of subordination within the regime. Reports further suggest that Ngoh Ngoh reminded the Prime Minister of the obligation to inform the Presidency of all movements, reinforcing the tight grip of control at the top.

Close associates of the Prime Minister claim that the invitation to the Libreville event reached him only late the previous night, leaving little time for formal clearance. Meanwhile, voices within the presidency hint at a broader directive restricting ministers from leaving the country without explicit authorisation, a rule Dion Ngute may have breached.

For many across Ground Zero, this episode once again exposes the internal power dynamics within the Yaoundé regime, where authority appears concentrated far beyond official titles. The incident has sparked renewed debate about who truly calls the shots in La République and how far senior officials must go to demonstrate loyalty and obedience.