Tension has gripped Bui County after intense fighting broke out in Mbveh, a locality in Kumbo, early Monday, April 27, 2026. Reports from ground zero indicate that Ambazonia Restoration Forces launched a coordinated attack on La République du Cameroun’s occupation forces stationed around the Mbveh market.

Eyewitnesses say the sound of heavy gunfire erupted in the early hours, sending residents scrambling for safety as the area quickly turned into an active battlefield. The fighters are said to have engaged the colonial forces in a fierce exchange, effectively disrupting movements within the market zone.

Sources confirm that at least three improvised explosive devices were detonated during the confrontation. The explosions, described as powerful, further intensified panic among civilians and forced many to flee surrounding neighbourhoods.

The Mbveh stretch, known for its strategic access to Kumbo town, has recently become a hotspot for resistance operations. Monday’s assault once again signals the growing boldness of Amba fighters in Bui, a county that has remained one of the strongholds of the Ambazonian struggle.

As of now, the situation remains fluid, with sporadic gunshots reportedly still echoing across parts of Kumbo. There is no official communication yet from Yaoundé authorities regarding casualties or the extent of damage.

Local populations have been urged to stay indoors as the battle for control continues in this key part of Bui County.