Paul Biya and his wife, Chantal Biya, have once again departed the country for Europe, raising fresh questions about the management of the state amid ongoing political, economic and security challenges affecting both La République du Cameroun and the British Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia).

The announcement was made by Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, Director of the Civil Cabinet, who is accompanying the presidential couple on the trip. According to Ayolo, the visit is strictly a private stay. However, authorities failed to disclose the exact European destination or the duration of the trip.

Although officials have remained silent about the country Biya is heading to, Switzerland has historically been his preferred destination for extended stays abroad, leading many observers to believe he may once again be heading there.

The reasons behind the private visit have not been made public. Equally absent from the official communication was any indication of when the 93-year-old leader intends to return.

Biya’s foreign trips have often attracted public scrutiny due to their duration. In previous years, the Cameroonian leader spent several months abroad before returning only shortly before constitutional or administrative deadlines required his presence in the country.

The latest departure comes at a time when insecurity continues to grip several parts of Ambazonia, while economic difficulties and governance concerns remain subjects of national debate.

This marks Biya’s first officially announced trip abroad since his controversial re-election last year.

BaretaNews is monitoring developments and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews