The ruling CPDM regime held a rare meeting of its senior officials on Wednesday. However, the gathering came as criticism intensified over the prolonged disappearance of regime leader Paul Biya from public view.

Biya, 93, has reportedly remained outside La République du Cameroun for 45 days. He left the country on June 7 for what the Presidency described as a brief private stay in Europe. Since then, the Yaoundé regime has offered no clear update on his return.

Meanwhile, many observers continue to question the regime’s silence. They argue that Biya’s prolonged absence has deepened uncertainty over his ability to govern.

CPDM Central Committee Secretary General Jean Nkuete convened the meeting. However, he disclosed no agenda. Instead, he described it only as an important working session. Officials also denied any immediate link between the meeting and Biya’s continued absence.

Biya has ruled La République du Cameroun since 1982. Over the years, he has repeatedly spent long periods in Switzerland and other European countries. However, his age and record absence have renewed speculation about his health, whereabouts, and capacity to remain in office.

For many in Ambazonia, Biya remains the face of the occupation of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia. Meanwhile, Ambazonian restoration forces continue to resist what they describe as decades of military occupation and oppression.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews