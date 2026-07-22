Cameroun Ministry of Secondary Education has ordered 107 private secondary schools not to go operational next academic year. This, according to the Minister, Pauline Nalova Lyonga, is because the schools are unable to comply with legal requirements. The decision forms part of a nationwide crackdown on unauthorised institutions.

Five schools in Ambazonia’s North West County appear on the list. They include Baptist Secondary School Jikejem in Oku.

Meanwhile, 11 schools in Ambazonia’s South West County have also been ordered to close. All the affected schools operate in Fako County.

The Littoral Region recorded the highest number of closures, with 52 schools affected. No schools were listed in the East, North, or Far North regions.

According to the ministry, most of the affected schools operated without the required authorisation for creation or opening. Others failed to meet legal conditions governing private secondary education in Cameroon.

The closures come as education authorities intensify efforts to enforce regulations ahead of the 2026–2027 academic year. Officials say the measure aims to protect educational standards and ensure schools comply with national laws.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews