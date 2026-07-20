The Kumba Fire Brigade recovered the decomposing body of Ambazonian patriot Fabris from a swamp in Malabo Quarter, Kumba, in Meme County, on Monday morning.

Fabris reportedly worked as a cleaner at a private health facility in Kumba. However, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Meanwhile, firefighters retrieved the body before medical personnel and local administrators. Present were the Mayor of Kumba I Council, Barrister Eseme Moses, and the Senior District Officer, Ali Anogu.

As investigations continue, many in the community await answers over the death of another son of Ambazonia.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews