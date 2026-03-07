Occupational Forces of La Republique du Cameroun stationed in Kumbo, Bui County, in Ambazonia, have reportedly shot and killed two unarmed civilians during the night in what residents describe as a brutal enforcement of a controversial curfew imposed by the regime in Yaoundé.

The incident occurred late at night on Friday, March 6, 2026, around the busy Squares area of Kumbo town, the main commercial junction in Nso land. According to local sources, soldiers of La République du Cameroun opened fire on the two civilians for allegedly violating the night movement restriction imposed by the occupation forces. Their lifeless bodies were discovered early this morning at the Squares roundabout, leaving the population in shock and anger.

The victims have been identified as Mohammed Batobaye, a respected teacher known within the community, and Nyuybanla Ivo Tangwa, a civilian resident from the Nkeng neighbourhood of Kumbo. Residents who spoke to local sources described both men as calm and peaceful citizens with no connection to the ongoing armed conflict between Ambazonian restoration forces and the military of La République du Cameroun.

Locals say the two men were simply caught in the wrong place at the wrong time under the harsh curfew rules that have turned many towns across Bui County into silent zones at night.

The night curfew was imposed by Cameroonian government forces in November 2025 after repeated attacks by Ambazonian fighters on military positions around Squares and other parts of Kumbo. Since then, soldiers controlling the area have strictly restricted night movement, often resorting to deadly force against anyone found outside during the curfew hours.

Residents say the policy has created a climate of fear in Kumbo and surrounding villages across Nso land. Many civilians now avoid moving even for emergencies at night for fear of encountering trigger-happy soldiers enforcing Yaoundé’s orders.

The latest killings add to the growing list of civilian casualties in Southern Cameroons as the war between Ambazonian restoration forces and the military of La République du Cameroun continues to claim innocent lives across the territory. In Kumbo and other towns across Bui County, the population remains trapped between military restrictions and the realities of a protracted conflict that shows little sign of ending.