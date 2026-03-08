The regime in La République du Cameroun has again tightened its grip on the press. The regime-controlled National Communication Council (NCC) meeting in Yaoundé on March 5 announced sanctions against several journalists and media houses in what observers say is another attempt to silence critical voices across the territory.

The decision was taken during the 49th ordinary session of the media regulation body, chaired by Joseph Chebongkeng Kalabubse. At the end of the meeting, the council slammed suspensions and warnings on multiple journalists working in different media organisations operating under the regime.

Among those targeted is the newspaper Le Jour, led by veteran journalist Haman Mana. The CNC issued a warning to the newspaper and suspended its editor-in-chief, Jules Romuald Nkonlak, from practising journalism for one month.

The regime accused the media house of publishing an analysis suggesting that figures used to proclaim the victory of long-time ruler Paul Biya were manipulated. According to the CNC, the article misinterpreted electoral data and questioned the credibility of the regime’s proclaimed election results.

Another journalist from the same newspaper, Adolarc Lamissa, was also handed a one-month suspension from the profession.

The crackdown also touched media personalities on pro-regime television platforms. Philippe Boney, host of the programme Club d’Elites on Vision 4 television, received a one-month suspension.

The CNC accused him of making what it described as targeted attacks against the Prime Minister and Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute. The council also faulted discussions on the programme that questioned the integrity of the presidential election process.

The harshest punishment from the session fell on journalist Emmanuel Yimga and his publication, Independent Hurricane Journal. The two were suspended for six months from practising journalism.

The decision followed a complaint filed by Cathy Meba, First Vice President of the Southern Regional Council in the regime’s South Region. The CNC claimed the newspaper published offensive and unverified information against her.

According to the council, Emmanuel Yimga failed to honour several summons from the regulatory body despite official notifications sent to him.

Another media voice sanctioned during the same session is Richard Bondol, host of the programme Génération Libre. The CNC accused him of making statements during a media debate that allegedly violated professional ethics and responsibility.

The sanctions come after complaints filed by individuals and actions taken by the council on its own initiative. Critics say the latest move once more exposes how the Yaoundé regime uses state institutions to intimidate journalists and control the narrative within La République du Cameroun, while the people of Ambazonia and other oppressed communities continue to face heavy censorship.

