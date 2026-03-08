Residents of Below Foncha in Bamenda experienced fear and uncertainty early Sunday morning following the discovery of two lifeless bodies near the roadside market at Foncha.

Local residents who arrived at the market area at dawn said the bodies were found lying close to the roadside where traders normally set up their stalls. The shocking discovery quickly drew crowds as frightened inhabitants tried to understand what had happened during the night.

The neighbourhood’s sources reported hearing gunshots at around 1 am. By morning, the two unidentified men were found dead at the scene. Their identities remain unknown, and no relatives had come forward at the time of this report.

The circumstances surrounding the killings remain unclear. Residents say no one can yet confirm who carried out the shooting in this part of Bamenda, the capital of Mezam County in Ambazonia’s Northern Zone.

As usual, there has been no official communication from the authorities of La République du Cameroun regarding the incident. For many people in Bamenda Ground Zero, silence from Yaoundé is not surprising.

Meanwhile, frightened residents of Below Foncha say they now live in constant fear as violence and mysterious killings continue to cast a dark shadow over daily life in Bamenda.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews