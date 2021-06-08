Connect with us

Roman Catholic Priest Stands Trial in Colonial Military Court
Published

1 week ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

A Roman Catholic Priest who is being accused of involving in acts of terrorism has appeared before a colonial military tribunal in Bamenda.

Rev. Father Sylvester Ngarba is defending charges linked to terrorism on the bases that he was allegedly collaborating with Ambazonian fighters.

As BN has earlier reported, the man of God was whisked off days ago in Kumbo where he was serving.

After subjecting him under server Torture, Father Ngaba was conveyed to Bamenda where he is been tried in a military court.

Officials of the roman catholic church in Kumbo had call on faithfulls to pray for their priest so that he could be released by French Cameroun.

