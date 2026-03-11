Residents of Muyuka, in Fako County, in the Southern Zone of Ambazonia, woke up to a frightening incident on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 when a truck transporting goods from Buea, the historic capital of Ambazonia, lost control and rammed into the perimeter wall of Our Lady of Grace College Muyuka.

Witnesses say the accident happened at about 9.45 a.m. along the busy Buea–Muyuka road, a key link connecting communities in the Fako and Meme counties. According to people who rushed to the scene, the truck was travelling from Buea toward Muyenge when one of its tyres suddenly burst. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which then veered off the road and crashed violently into the fence of the Catholic secondary school.

The impact left part of the school wall badly damaged and caused panic among residents and passersby who gathered at the scene moments after the crash. Fortunately, no students or staff of Our Lady of Grace College, Muyuka, were harmed during the incident.

The driver of the truck and his assistant, commonly known as a motor boy, sustained injuries from the crash. They were immediately assisted by the principal of the school, Rev. Fr. Lucien, a Catholic priest who quickly organised their evacuation to the Muyuka District Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

Locals who witnessed the incident described it as another reminder of the dangers posed by heavy trucks plying the Buea–Muyuka corridor, especially when mechanical failures occur. Many residents rushed to the scene to help secure the area while others assessed the damage done to the school property.

As of press time, no official statement has been issued by administrative authorities regarding the accident. The incident, however, has once again raised concerns among locals about road safety along the busy route linking Buea, Muyuka, and surrounding communities of the Southern Zone of Ambazonia.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews