Tension is rising deep inside Ambazonia’s Manyu County as reports of renewed Fulani militant incursions continue to surface from Akwaya Subdivision. A traditional ruler from Bakinjaw village has raised a serious alarm to colonial authorities, warning that Fulani armed groups crossing from Nigeria are displacing entire communities, destroying farms and occupying homes across the remote border territory.

In a letter dated February 28, 2026, addressed to the colonial Divisional Officer stationed in Akwaya, Chief Agwa Linus Tarnonge detailed a worrying wave of attacks targeting communities within the Messaga Ekol Court Area. According to the chief, the situation has reached a dangerous level, with villagers now living in fear as armed Fulani militants reportedly move freely across the porous Nigeria-Ambazonia border.

For years, Akwaya has remained one of the most isolated territories in Ambazonia, located in the hard-to-reach forest belt of Manyu County in Southern Cameroons. Poor road access and weak communication networks have allowed many incidents of violence to go largely unnoticed by the outside world.

One of the most disturbing incidents highlighted in the chief’s report is the occupation of the residence of Rt Rev. Fonki Samuel Forba, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon. The house, located in Bombe village in Akwaya, is said to have been taken over during one of the Fulani incursions, leaving those inside stranded and unable to safely return home.

Chief Agwa Linus warned that the attacks are not only threatening lives but are also destroying the agricultural backbone of the communities. Farms have reportedly been raided and crops destroyed, leaving residents with little means of survival. According to him, the continuous violence has triggered massive displacement across the Messaga Ekol area, with many villagers fleeing to neighbouring Nigerian communities in search of safety.

The traditional ruler cautioned that if the situation continues unchecked, the region could soon face a severe food crisis. With farmlands abandoned and harvests destroyed, the local population risks falling into famine in the coming months.

Akwaya’s border communities have historically faced sporadic clashes involving armed Fulani herders, but local leaders say the current wave of attacks seems more organised and destructive than previous incidents. Residents now fear that entire villages could soon be permanently abandoned if urgent action is not taken to restore security in the area.

As panic spreads through the forests of Akwaya, community leaders are calling for immediate intervention to protect villagers and prevent further displacement across the fragile border zone. For many residents, the situation has become a struggle not only for safety but also for survival in one of Ambazonia’s most neglected territories.