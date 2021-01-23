Connect with us

Journalists Poise To Frustrate Southern Zone's Colonial Regional Council
Published

2 days ago

on

President

By Mbah Godlove

French Cameroun’s newly elected President of the Regional Council for the Southern Zone has insulted some Ambazonian journalists.

During an event to officially install the colonial agent and his cabal in Buea, Friday, January 22, Zacheus Bakoma Elango tagged Ambazonian journalists who covered the event as idiots.

He qualified them as beggars who do very little or nothing to foster the mission of President Paul Biya.

Bakoma Elango was elected in a controversial colonial election that had been banned in Ambazonia on December 6, 2020.

The angry journalists say they are poised to frustrate his illegal administration as the war for freedom takes a new twist.

