Death of Three Colonial Soldiers Escalates Tension in Buea as September Lockdown Approaches

By Mbah Godlove

Buea, August 26, 2024 — A wave of uncertainty and fear has swept through Buea, the capital of Ambazonia, following the death of three French Cameroun police officers. The incident occurred during an attack by freedom fighters on an illegal control post that had been set up to extort local citizens.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, members of the Fako Mountain Squad, a faction of the Ambazonia forces, launched an offensive at the illegal checkpoint near the Buea Central Market. Sources report that five colonial police officers were on duty at the time. At least three officers were killed on the spot, while two others managed to escape, albeit with injuries. The freedom fighters seized their weapons, leaving the bodies of the deceased officers on the roadside.

The slain law enforcement elements have been identified as

1)Second Grade Police Constable Laoumanga from second District police station.

2) Second Grade Police Constable Tabe from third district and

3)First grade police constable Beng from central police station

The killing of these police officers has heightened tensions in Buea, as residents fear potential retaliatory actions from colonial forces. In the past, such incidents have led to indiscriminate crackdowns on innocent civilians, particularly targeting young men.

With a lockdown scheduled to begin on September 9, many in Buea are bracing for a more intense and confrontational period. The coming days and weeks are filled with uncertainty, as freedom fighters continue to mobilize in preparation for the lockdown, signaling that the struggle for control of the territory is far from over.