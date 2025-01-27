Nkwen Business Community and Bikers Warned Ahead of Monday Ghost Town Operation

By Andre Momo

Business operators and bike riders in Nkwen, Bamenda III LGA, have been sternly warned to comply with the Monday Ghost Town tradition or face serious consequences. This civil disobedience initiative, a hallmark of Ambazonia’s resistance against the colonial regime, sees the population staying home each Monday in solidarity with the struggle for independence.

However, Nkwen’s business community and bike riders have gained a reputation for violating this tradition. Restoration fighters, tasked with maintaining order and respect for the struggle, have issued fresh warnings to traders and riders who continue to defy the directive.

“Traders and bike riders have disobeyed us for too long. Now is the time for action,” declared one freedom fighter in Nkwen. The fighter emphasized that continued defiance would not be tolerated, promising swift repercussions for those who undermine the sacrifices made by restoration forces fighting in the bushes for Ambazonia’s freedom.

Despite the majority of Nkwen’s population adhering to the Monday stay-at-home directive, a minority of economic operators and bike riders have persisted in conducting business. Restoration fighters have described this as a blatant display of disrespect for the liberation efforts. “We would have no pity for anyone who shows no regard for the sacrifices we make for this struggle,” the fighter warned, hinting at imminent enforcement measures.

Just weeks ago, an attack around Nkwen market by restoration forces claimed the lives of several traders who had disregarded the Ghost Town directive. That incident served as a cautionary message, yet some individuals—referred to as “black legs”—continue to operate in defiance. Bike riders, too, have been repeatedly spotted on the streets during Ghost Town days.

Determined to uphold discipline and solidarity, restoration forces in Nkwen are now resolved to take decisive action to end such violations.

