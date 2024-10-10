Two Military Officers Killed in Ambazonia Fighters’ Ambush in Boyo County

Boyo County, October 9, 2024 – Two military officers were killed in an ambush by Ambazonia fighters in the Boyo County, Northern Zone, October 9th, 2024. The attack, which took place in a remote area, targeted a military convoy that was reportedly on patrol as part of an ongoing security operation in the region.

Local sources confirmed that the ambush occurred suddenly, catching the soldiers off guard. The fighters, believed to be part of Ambazonia’s ongoing struggle for independence, engaged the officers in a brief but intense confrontation, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers.

This latest incident adds to the growing number of clashes between government forces and Ambazonian separatists, who continue to resist Cameroon’s authority in the Northwest and Southwest regions. The security situation in Boyo Division has remained tense, with several similar attacks reported in recent months.

As military forces intensify operations to counter separatist activities, tensions are expected to remain high in the region, where civilians have often found themselves caught in the crossfire. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on today’s ambush.

The identities of the slain officers have not yet been released, pending notification of their families.